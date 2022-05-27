Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $215,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $155.84 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average of $197.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

