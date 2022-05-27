Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $238,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

