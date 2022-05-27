Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Synchrony Financial worth $216,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.18 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

