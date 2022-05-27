Invesco Ltd. Sells 490,936 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 490,936 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $241,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

YUM opened at $117.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.