Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 75,879 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $26,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 107,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,404,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

NYSE:APAM opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

