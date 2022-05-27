Schroder Investment Management Group Has $24.25 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 372.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,124 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Graco were worth $24,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.