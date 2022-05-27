Invesco Ltd. Has $228.37 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.55% of J. M. Smucker worth $228,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

SJM stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

