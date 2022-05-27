Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.87% of Semtech worth $221,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 156.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 517,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 659,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

