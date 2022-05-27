Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,553 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 78.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

