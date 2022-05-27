Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.74% of Medpace worth $214,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Medpace by 136.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.48.

MEDP opened at $135.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

