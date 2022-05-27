Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.13% of Littelfuse worth $242,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $264.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.83 and a 200 day moving average of $272.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

