Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,789 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.07% of Haemonetics worth $28,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $62.27 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

