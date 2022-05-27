Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 726,420 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.27% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $23,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 316,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 125.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

