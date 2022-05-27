Schroder Investment Management Group Has $23.58 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190,395 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $23,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PHM opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

