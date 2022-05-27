abrdn plc Lowers Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Avnet were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 147,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

