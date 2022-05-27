Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

VGK opened at $59.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

