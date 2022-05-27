Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 70.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

