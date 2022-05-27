Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,540 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

BATS NUSC opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.