abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.