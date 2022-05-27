Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

