abrdn plc Decreases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

abrdn plc reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,370,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

