Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

