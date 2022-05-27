Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGRN. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

