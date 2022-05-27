Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGRN. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ BGRN opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.