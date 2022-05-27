Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,058,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,721,000 after acquiring an additional 748,096 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28,039.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 443,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 442,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 127,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 143,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116,875 shares in the last quarter.

NULV opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

