abrdn plc Has $1 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Airbnb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average of $160.49.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 728,690 shares of company stock valued at $118,074,726. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

