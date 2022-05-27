Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 947 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,813,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,750,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,752,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,350,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.