Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,796 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after buying an additional 265,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,317,000 after buying an additional 75,083 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $105.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

