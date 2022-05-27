abrdn plc Raises Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of BILI opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.