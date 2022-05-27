abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $31.35 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,287,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,045,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,189,363 shares of company stock worth $149,741,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

