Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.