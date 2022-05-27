Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $141.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,240 shares of company stock valued at $47,496,139 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.