Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,169 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,337,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,351,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

