Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,786,000 after purchasing an additional 173,358 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,547,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 142,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,358 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

HBAN stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

