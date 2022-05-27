abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 48.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,863 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

