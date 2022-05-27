Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $56.93 and a 52-week high of $87.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.