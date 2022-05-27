Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 613,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $243,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $48.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62.

