Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,328 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000.

LRGF opened at $40.84 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83.

