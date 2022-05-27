Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.07.

NYSE:TT opened at $136.81 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $128.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

