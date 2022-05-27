Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 778,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.