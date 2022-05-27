Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94.

