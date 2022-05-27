Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,105 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,105 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Kroger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

