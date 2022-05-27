Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 10,950 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 181.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,986 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,176 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

