Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

PBW opened at $51.60 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.