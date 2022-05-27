Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,078,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

