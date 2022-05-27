Paul Lyandres Sells 11,240 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 11,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $480,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,598,979.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The business had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,949,000 after buying an additional 522,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after buying an additional 1,095,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

