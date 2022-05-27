Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Shares of DTEC opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95.

