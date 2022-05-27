SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.
DWX stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.
