Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 10,831.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 197,672 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,241 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $41.01 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.44. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Sunoco Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.