Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $783.44 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 213.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,110.85.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

