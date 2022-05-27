Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

NYSE:VFC opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

